Caverion and Terrafame Expand Their Cooperation From Industrial Maintenance to Facilities

HELSINKI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and Terrafame expand their cooperation at the Terrafame industrial site in Sotkamo, Finland. The cooperation includes technical maintenance of the facilities and industrial maintenance and the delivery of certain equipment and solutions. The framework agreement is aimed to develop and diversify cooperation and free Terrafame's own resources to its core activities.



"We have previously worked together with Caverion in electrical automation maintenance. Now we are expanding our cooperation also in the areas of mechanical maintenance and property maintenance. Our partner companies play a big role in our operating model. We value qualified partners who are able to offer competitive services on a wide scale," says Matti Rautiainen, Terrafame's Chief Maintenance Officer.

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Terrafame to cover also building maintenance services. We believe that we can develop technical maintenance in a cost-efficient way and give new insights on how to utilise digital services," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

"Centralising services to certain operators improves cost-efficiency and opens up opportunities for deeper cooperation. I believe that we will see more similar partnerships also in the future. Our strong experience in industrial maintenance and installations, especially in electrical resistance trace heating systems, supports the industrial activities in Northern Finland very well," says Elina Engman, Executive Vice President, Caverion Industry.

Terrafame Ltd is a multi-metal company producing nickel, zinc, cobalt and copper at its mine and metals production plant located in Sotkamo, Finland.

Terrafame Ltd is a Finnish multi-metal company founded in 2015. Its mine and production plants are located in Sotkamo, Finland. The company's bioleaching-based production process is unique and it has a much lower carbon footprint than conventional nickel production technologies. Terrafame is currently constructing one of the world's largest battery chemicals production lines, which will move the company ahead in the metal refinery chain from a manufacturer of semi-finished metal products to a producer of battery chemicals for electric vehicle batteries. In 2019, Terrafame's net sales amounted to EUR 310 million, and the company's industrial site employed approximately 1,500 people, of which around half were employees of its partner companies. www.terrafame.fi

