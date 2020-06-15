

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded 345 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day tally in 80 days.



It took the total number of casualties in the country to 115732.



The last time a lesser number of coronavirus-infected patients died in the U.S. was on March 26 - 253.



The latest death toll is six times less than the 24-hour count that peaked in mid-April. Also, there is a significant fall in new infections from what was recorded in the previous day.



With 21191 cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country increased to 2,094,069, as per Johns Hopkins' latest update on Monday.



These figures don't represent the picture in many states where infection and death rates are on the rise.



Nine counties in California, which is gradually reopening, recorded increase in new cases or hospitalizations last week.



Some of the worst-affected U.S. states include New York (30825 deaths, 383324 infections), New Jersey (12659 deaths, 166881 infections), Michigan (6016 deaths, 66054 infections), Massachusetts (7624 deaths, 105603 infections), Louisiana (3014 deaths, 46619 infections), Illinois (6308 deaths, 132543 infections), Pennsylvania (6215 deaths, 83203 infections), California (5099 deaths, 152300 infections), Connecticut (4201 deaths, 45088 infections), Texas (1984 deaths, 88523 infections), Georgia (2451 deaths, 57681 infections), Virginia (1546 deaths, 54506 infections), Maryland (2939 deaths, 61701 infections), Florida (2931 deaths, 75568 infections), Indiana (2422 deaths, 39909 infections), Ohio (2559 deaths, 41148 infections), Colorado (1598 deaths, 29115 infections), Minnesota (1329 deaths, 30471 infections), Arizona (1191 deaths, 35706 infections)and Washington (1217 deaths, 25834 infections) are .



Meanwhile, the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Dr Anthony Fauci said the United States might not witness the so-called second wave of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.



In a television interview, America's top infectious disease expert said that he is 'exhausted' in the process of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de