Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, has selected Bazis NN as its authorized distributor for DUROLANE, its single-injection joint-fluid osteoarthritis (OA) treatment. OA involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues

DUROLANE is a single-injection, hyaluronic acid product used for joint lubrication in the treatment of pain associated with osteoarthritis in the knee, hip and small joints. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to official statistics, patients with OA make up one quarter of all patients with musculoskeletal system diseases and OA is detected in 4% of the entire adult population.1 Hyaluronic acid (HA)-based products like DUROLANE and DUROLANE SJ help manage pain in the knees, hips, wrists, elbows, ankles, finger and toe joints of patients with OA.

"We believe the OA market in Russia is underserved and the patients there will benefit greatly from DUROLANE," said John Nosenzo, Chief Commercial Officer, Bioventus. "Bazis has a terrific track record in marketing and selling orthopaedic solutions in Russia and we are pleased they are helping Bioventus reach more patients and physicians with our proven pain reliever for osteoarthritis."

"Bazis has been serving patients and physicians in Russia for more than 16 years," said Aleksandr Alekseev, Director, Bazis NN. "We are excited to offer DUROLANE for knee and hip and DUROLANE SJ for small joints. Both are safe, single injection options for patients that provide powerful and long-lasting OA pain relief."

DUROLANE and DUROLANE SJ are produced using a natural, safe and proven process called NASHA. This process yields stabilized (HA) which is a naturally occurring molecule that provides the lubrication and cushioning in a normal joint. It has been proven to provide greater reduction in OA knee pain versus Synvisc-One2* and longer lasting pain relief versus a steroid injection3. DUROLANE is also safe for repeated courses of therapy. Repeated use of DUROLANE does not increase the incidence of adverse events.4

Summary of Indication for Use: DUROLANE (3ml): Symptomatic treatment of mild to moderate knee or hip osteoarthritis. DUROLANE SJ (1ml): Symptomatic treatment associated with mild to moderate osteoarthritis pain in the ankle, elbow, wrist, fingers, and toes. DUROLANE SJ is also indicated for pain following joint arthroscopy in the presence of osteoarthritis within three months of the procedure. There are no known contraindications. You should not use DUROLANE if you have infections or skin disease at the injection site. DUROLANE has not been tested in pregnant and breastfeeding women, and in children. Risks can include transient pain, swelling and/or stiffness at the injection site. Indications presented are those approved in Russia; indications and product offerings vary by country. Consult with your local Bioventus representative for approved use within your region of interest. Full prescribing information can be found in product labeling, at www.durolane.com.(1mL 3mL).

References: 1. Kabalyk M.A. Prevalence of Osteoarthritis in Russia: Regional Aspects of Trends in Statistical Parameters During 2011-2016 Rheumatology Science and Practice. 2018;56(4):416-422. (In Russ.) doi:10.14412/1995-4484-2018-416-422. 2. McGrath AF, McGrath AM, Jessop ZM, et al. A comparison of intra-articular hyaluronic acid competitors in the treatment of mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis. J Arthritis. 2013; 2(1):108. doi:10.4172/2167-7921.1000108. 3. Leighton R, Åkermark C, Therrien R, et. al. NASHA hyaluronic acid vs methylprednisolone for knee osteoarthritis: a prospective, multi-centre, randomized, non-inferiority trial. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2014; 22(1):17-25. 4. DUROLANE [package insert]. Durham, NC: Bioventus LLC; 2018.

