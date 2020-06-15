Jetcraft, the largest international buyer and seller of business aircraft, is teaming up with the leading independent provider of maintenance support programs, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), to offer customers worldwide a unique, post-purchase unscheduled maintenance program for virtually all business jet makes and models.

The six-month post-purchase program will cover engines, airframe and APU after closing on all in-service aircraft acquired through Jetcraft.

Chad Anderson, president at Jetcraft, says: "What we are offering is peace of mind for aircraft buyers. Owners can feel confident in their new aircraft because, with this program, we are standing by the quality of the products in our inventory. Sellers who list with Jetcraft will also have an additional feature, which cannot be offered by any other dealer, to use in the marketing of their aircraft.

"In conjunction with a leading provider of support programs worldwide, this is one of the many ways we are upgrading our service offering during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

The program is solely for Jetcraft customers, who benefit from the company's unique position situated between a traditional broker and original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Anderson continues: "We have a wide range of models available within our inventory, suitable for someone seeking their first aircraft or moving to a longer-range jet, and we are still able to complete transactions during this time. For those with the ability to purchase an aircraft or upgrade, there is plenty to take advantage of right now."

Francisco Zozaya, SVP business development strategy at JSSI, says: "With JSSI's global reach, we're confident we'll be able to support Jetcraft customers wherever they are based. We pride ourselves on our international expertise, with technical advisors in every market who speak the local language, know the region's culture and understand clients' needs. Our service record is our true differentiator in the industry, and we believe aircraft owners new to JSSI will be impressed by the level of support we offer."

Jetcraft customers who purchase an aircraft with JSSI's six-month post-purchase coverage can subsequently enroll in full coverage JSSI programs.

All enrollments are subject to JSSI and Jetcraft approval. Some exclusions apply. Avionics coverage cannot be selected without airframe coverage; APU coverage cannot be selected without airframe or engine coverage.

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company's unparalleled success over more than 55 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com

About Jet Support Services, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Jet Support Services, Inc. (JSSI), has been the leading independent provider of maintenance support and financial services to the business aviation industry. The company provides hourly cost maintenance programs to manage the often unpredictable costs of operating and maintaining virtually all makes and models of aircraft, engines and auxiliary power units (APUs). JSSI is responsible for maintaining in excess of 2,000 business jets, regional jets and helicopters across the globe and serves customers through an infrastructure of certified technical advisors.

JSSI's portfolio of companies leverage its technical knowledge, experience, buying power and data to provide support at every stage of the aircraft life cycle; from aircraft acquisition to aircraft teardown and part out. In 2020, JSSI was recognized as a US Best Managed Company.

For more information, visit jetsupport.com.

