MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL: CLEANING UP PROGRESS UPDATE 15-Jun-2020 / 15:35 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE 15 June 2020 Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company"). CLEANING UP PROGRESS UPDATE Moscow - Nornckel, the world's largest of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, continues cleaning up to remedy the effects of the recent fuel leak at its Heat and Power Plant -3. Updates are published daily and available at: https://www.nornickel.com/news-and-media/press-releases-and-news/updates-on- the-clean-up-operation-following-diesel-spill-in-norilsk/?type=releases [1] For further information regarding the fuel leak, please see the presentation made for the conference call with investors and analysts on June 9, 2020, found at: https://www.nornickel.com/upload/iblock/e24/norilsk_nickel_hpp3_accident_upd ate_as_of_june_9_final.pdf [2] ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 69732 EQS News ID: 1069865 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3012e4d21f627c4185af0e1275cc5839&application_id=1069865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cffd462f85251c0c41c97a6f1adcc16a&application_id=1069865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2020 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)