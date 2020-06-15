AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of Eric Seyfried as Head of Cyber U.S. Open Market, effective immediately. In this new role, Mr. Seyfried will help design and implement the U.S. strategy and direction for AXIS Insurance's Global Cyber and Technology business while overseeing underwriting results for Cyber, Technology Errors and Omissions, Media and Miscellaneous Professional Liability products written by the business in the U.S. Mr. Seyfried will be based in New York, and will report to Dan Trueman, Global Head of Cyber and Technology for AXIS Insurance.

Commenting on the hiring, Mr. Trueman said: "AXIS has built a market-leading Cyber and Technology offering by attracting exceptional talent. Eric is well known as a strategic leader, bringing decades of experience in insurance. He has expertise in the complexities of cyber risks and is a trusted leader in both cyber security and threat protection. We see many opportunities to develop our U.S. products, and look forward to Eric leading our continued investment and growth in these exciting and relevant products in the important U.S. market alongside a talented team."

Mr. Seyfried has more than 20 years of industry experience alongside six years of experience in the legal sector. He joins AXIS having spent the previous six years at Aon Risk Services as Managing Director and East Region Leader Broker Officer. Prior, he was a Senior Vice President and National Product Champion of Professional Liability at Marsh McLennan Companies. Mr. Seyfried began his career in insurance at National Insurance Company as Senior Claims Counsel.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2020 of $4.8 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada and the Middle East. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

