In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 June to 12 June 2020.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument
Total daily volume
Weighted average
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/8/2020
FR0010313833
7000
87.6468
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
6/9/2020
FR0010313833
7000
85.0197
XPAR
TOTAL
14 000
86.3333
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
