In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 08 June to 12 June 2020.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/8/2020 FR0010313833 7000 87.6468 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 6/9/2020 FR0010313833 7000 85.0197 XPAR TOTAL 14 000 86.3333

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

