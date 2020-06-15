Natura &Co unveils its Commitment to Life for 2030

The group will achieve net zero carbon emissions 20 years ahead of the UN Commitment, protect the Amazon, promote inclusion and equality and shift business towards circularity and regeneration

SÃO PAULO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Natura &Co (Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop - "the group") unveiled its Commitment to Life, a comprehensive sustainability plan which will step up its actions to tackle some of the world's most pressing issues, including the climate crisis and protecting the Amazon, the defence of Human Rights and ensuring equality and inclusion throughout its network, and embracing circularity and regeneration by 2030.

Through three pillars, Natura &Co's Commitment to Life aims to:

Address climate change and protect the Amazon by :

: Achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2030 for its four brands, 20 years ahead of the UN Commitment. Reducing carbon emissions aligned with science-based targets, tracking emissions throughout its entire value chain and that of its suppliers; from extraction of raw ingredients to packaging disposal.



Building on already a strong track record of adhering to the UN Convention of Biological Diversity and expanding the practice by enforcing the Nagoya Protocol and payments of ABS (access and benefit sharing), to prevent biodiversity loss. The group will partner with the Science-Based Alliance to set a new framework for the protection of nature.



Stepping up its actions to protect the Amazon by building on Natura's over 20 years' experience in the region. Currently Natura preserves 1.8m hectares of land, an area equivalent to half of the Netherlands . The group will aim to contribute to the preservation of 3m hectares by 2030. Natura &Co will foster collective efforts to ensure zero deforestation of the Amazon by 2025.

Defend Human Rights and be human-kind by :

: Creating better, kinder, and more inclusive conditions for our networks to thrive in. That includes increasing diversity by 30%, taking into consideration racial or ethnic diversity, sexual diversity, and gender identity, the socio-economically disadvantaged, and the physically and mentally disabled.



Going beyond the UN SDG goal of 30% women in leadership positions by increasing its goal to 50% by 2023. Natura &Co will guarantee gender parity and equal pay by 2023 among it is entire workforce



Ensuring that all its associates receive a living wage or above by 2023. Also to measure and increase profit, health, and education of over six million consultants and representatives over this period, while promoting it as a trusted and reliable business model, and also among 35,000 family members from which it directly sources ingredients and materials.



Ramping up its commitment to be a company that gives back across its four brands by increasing investments in key causes by 20% to $600 million (like breast cancer awareness, domestic violence, and education).

Upholding intolerance on Human Rights infringement in line with UN Guiding Principles by 2023 for its entire network, particularly for its supply chain. Also, regarding supply chains, Natura &Co will enforce full traceability and/or certification by 2025. Finally, it will push programs for critical ingredients in the coming years, specifically for palm oil, mica, alcohol, cotton, paper and soy.

Embrace circularity and regeneration by:

Moving towards and beyond a circular economic model to create more than it takes ensuring packaging circularity by 2030 and ensuring 100% of its packaging materials are either reusable, recyclable, or composable.



Increasing plastic recycled content to 50% and offsetting the equivalent amount of packaging where recycling infrastructure does not exist to reach 100% responsible disposal of plastics. The group will also instill formula circularity, with the use of 95% renewable ingredients and 95% biodegradable formulas by 2030 across all four brands.



Finally, through a significant investment program to further develop regenerative solutions including fair trade communities, regenerative extraction systems, and waste-to-plastic solutions by 2030.

"We understand the critical moment we live in right now and the role that companies need to play to engage themselves and commit to a better, more sustainable and more inclusive society. We still need to do so much more to be the generation that restores our planet and protects its people. Aligned with our guiding principles, Natura &Co hopes to be a part of the dialogue and the solution. We're the generation that has the knowledge and the technology to stem the rise in global temperatures, put an end to the global waste issue, and create equality for those who need it most. But we now need to move faster, we need to act and be held accountable", says Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of Natura &Co.

Silvia Lagnado, Natura &Co's Sustainable Growth Officer says "We are united, all four companies, in our decision to become Net Zero within 10 years, to develop regenerative solutions in pursuit of full circularity, and to take bold action towards more equality and inclusiveness in our network. We are focused on our destination and know our path will require innovation as well as collaboration over competition."

To reach this ambition and help drive the required change, Natura &Co are engaging with civil society to:

Call on our partners, competitors, other companies, the academic world, and NGOs to join us in making a stand Challenge status quo believing that no one holds all the answers, and that the steps they've taken can be bettered collectively. Work with collectively in crafting and shaping a new world we can all be proud of.

Change of scale requires leadership, commitment, collaboration and innovation. All need to play their part. Over and above what it is already doing, Natura &Co is calling on industries, consumers, brands and governments to come together to fundamentally change the system and implement a regenerative vision at large that will create a fairer and greener world.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop, and Aesop. Natura &Co posted net revenues of R$14.4 billion in 2019 and R$32.9 billion on a proforma basis, including Avon. The four companies that form the group are committed to generating positive economic, social, and environmental impact. For 130 years Avon has stood for women: providing innovative, quality beauty products which are primarily sold to women, through women. Founded in 1969, Natura is a Brazilian multinational in the cosmetics and personal care segment, leader in direct sales. Founded in 1976 in Brighton, England, by Anita Roddick, The Body Shop is a global beauty brand that seeks to make a positive difference in the world. The Australian beauty brand Aesop was established in 1987 with a quest to create a range of superlative products for skin, hair and the body.