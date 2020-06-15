Cynerio Named a Leader in Connected Medical Device Security Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Recognized for comprehensive threat analytics and clinical insight

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cynerio , the leading provider of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) security solutions, today announced that they were named a leader and received among the highest scores in the current offering and strategy categories in "The Forrester New Wave: Connected Medical Device Security, Q2 2020," released on June 11 by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm. The New Wave report is designed to help Forrester Research clients understand which vendors they should consider in an emerging technology or services market.

The report evaluated eight vendors on a comprehensive set of criteria. In addition to being named a leader, Cynerio received a differentiated rating, the highest rating possible, in seven out of 10 criteria, the most out of the evaluated vendors, including Analytics and Reporting, Attack Response, Device Visibility, Vulnerability Management, Integrations, Vision and Roadmap.

Cynerio takes a medical-first, risk-based approach to cybersecurity and asset management to serve top-tier healthcare organizations with the tools and actionable insights needed to meet the unique and fast-evolving challenges of securing medical and IoT devices against current and future threats. The Cynerio platform provides full visibility into connected devices, including profiling and location, along with accurate anomaly detection and continuous risk analysis to prevent data theft, service disruption, and compliance violations.

According to Forrester, Cynerio "leads with comprehensive threat analytics and clinical insight" and is "best for companies that value technical flexibility." The report also states that "Cynerio offers strong insight into medical device activity and correlations between device telemetry, clinical workflow, and external threat feeds," and that the company's "UI is also one of the easiest to navigate."

According to customer references cited in the report, "Device auto-segmentation was frequently cited as a useful feature of the product," One customer commented, "Things that used to take weeks for our team to find and analyze, using Cynerio it only takes minutes to a day, comparatively no time at all."

"We are humbled to be recognized by Forrester for our solution and customer endorsements. Being recognized today motivates us even more to continue developing solutions that help hospitals navigate the increasingly complex world of healthcare IoT security," said Leon Lerman, CEO and co-founder of Cynerio. "Healthcare organizations are especially vulnerable during this pandemic and we are fully committed to providing them with the technologies, strategies, and support they need to safeguard business integrity and keep their focus on patient care."

You can receive a complimentary copy of "The Forrester New Wave: Connected Medical Device Security, Q2 2020" report here.

About Cynerio

Cynerio is the world's premier medical-first IoT cybersecurity solution. We view cybersecurity as a standard part of patient care and provide healthcare delivery organizations with the insight and tools they need to secure clinical ecosystems and achieve long-term, scalable threat remediation without disrupting operations or the delivery of care. For more information, visit www.cynerio.com and https://www.cynerio.com/blog , follow us on Twitter , or visit us on LinkedIn .

