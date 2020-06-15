Printed Electronics Market Size is Projected to Reach 4824.83 Billion by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Printed electronics is a series of printing methods that are used to render electrical devices on various substrates. Printed electronics produce thinner, lighter, and more flexible circuit assemblies to produce highly integrated products.

The Printed Electronics Market size is projected to grow from USD 2386.49 Million in 2020 to USD 4824.83 Billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% during 2020 - 2026.

The increased demand for advanced printing technologies, enhanced quality conductive inks, and compact devices are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the Printable Electronics market size.

This report studies the Printable Electronics market size, particularly focusing on the United States, the European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia, etc.). This report presents the worldwide size of the Printed Electronics market (value, production, and consumption), splits the breakdown by manufacturer, region, type, and application (history data 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026).

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Printed Electronics Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PRINTED ELECTRONICS MARKET

Printed electronics market size is driven by increasing demand for flexible display. The requirement of printed electronics such as TVs with a curved and flexible display is growing. Because of the high cost involved in manufacturing the displays, TV manufacturers are increasingly inclined to offer LCD TVs compared with large OLED screens. Printed electronics such as OLED, LCD, and EPD-based flexible displays are gaining popularity due to their flexible display properties and better viewing angles.

The need for energy-efficient products with high performance and cost-effective manufacturing is fostering the growth of the global printed electronics market size.

Consumer awareness about the benefits of using flexible electronics in a variety of applications is one of the key factors expected to boost the global market growth in the coming years. The increased usage of thin-film solar panels and the growing use of wearable devices are expected to drive the Printed electronics market size during the forecast period.

There will also be the acceptance of printed electronics with portable displays in other emerging applications such as cars, kiosks, notebooks, tablets, smart glasses, and e-readers, which in effect is expected to fuel the Printed electronics market growth.

The polymers used for printing are organic; it has minimal impact on the environment. This eco-friendly feature is also expected to boost the printed electronics market size.

One factor that can affect the growth of Printed electronics market size is the knowledge gap between the various disciplines involved in the development of printed electronics.

PRINTED ELECTRONICS MARKET SHARE

Based on the application, the OLED displays segment is expected to account for the largest printed electronics market share during the forecast era. The growth of OLED displays can be attributed to the increasing demand for thin and highly efficient display in various applications.

Based on type, the screen segment is projected to dominate the printed electronics market. This dominance is due to the increased usage of screen-printing technology for displays and sensors in manufacturing. Screen printing is the most widely used technique for manufacturing displays of commercialized devices such as smartphones and laptops; this technique is often used to produce sensors and photovoltaic ( PV) cells by allowing precise printing on substrates of thin and thick lines.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest printed electronics market share, with a promising growth rate over the forecast period. Countries like China , India , and South Korea will play a key role in boosting the region's printed electronics market.

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World ( Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia ).

PRINTED ELECTRONICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

In global market, the following printed electronics companies are covered:

Thin Film Electronics

GSI Technologies

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated (PARC)

E Ink

Novacentrix

Enfucell

Molex

YD Ynvisible

T-Ink

Others.

Printed Electronics Market Segment by Product Type

Screen

Inkjet

Gravure

Flexography

Others.

Market Segment by Application

Smart Cards

Sensors

Printed Batteries

RFID Tags

OLED.

