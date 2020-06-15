Despite the challenges to both the manufacturing and shipment of its products during the period, JinkoSolar today reported that it shipped 3.4 GW of modules in the first quarter of 2020, bringing its revenue for the quarter just over the billion dollar mark.JinkoSolar reported little slowdown in its business during the first quarter of 2020, shipping 3.4 GW of modules during the period and bringing in $1.2 billion in total revenue. Accordingly, the company is leaving its full-year 2020 shipments guidance untouched at 18-20 GW. Net income for the first quarter came in at $39.9 million, and Jinko's ...

