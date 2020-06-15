According to the Chinese power electronics manufacturer, the series features a maximum input voltage of 1,100 V per string and efficiencies ranging from 98.6% to 99.0%.Chinese inverter maker Goodwe has launched its new HT Series string inverter with capacities from 100 kW to 136 kW. Available in four devices, including two inverters with power of 110 and 120 kW. The series features a maximum input voltage of 1,100 V per string. The 100 kW and 110 kW inverters have 10 maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels and a weight of 88.5 kg, while the other two versions have 12 MPPTs and weigh 93.5 ...

