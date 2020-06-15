New Revolutionary Profitable Grizzl-E EV Charging Platform Unveiled Today by United Chargers

MARKHAM, Ontario, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, United Chargers Inc., a Canadian software developer and manufacturer of the Grizzl-E EV charger line of products, has unveiled and opened reservations for the commercial electric vehicle charging solution which has a potential ROI of over 125% per year. United Chargers Inc.'s goal is to speed up the conversion to electric vehicle transportation by providing affordable and reliable EV charging solutions.

Gleb Nikiforov, United Chargers Inc. CEO, said, "I am pleased to announce the release of the new commercial EV charging platform made to speed up the adaptation of electric vehicle transportation. Our revolutionary Grizzl-E Power Management and Payment Solution is sustainable financially for the owner even if utilized at 2.5% on average per year. Based on current market data, we expect the utilization of the platform to be on average at 20% in 2020 and growth to 50% utilization by 2023. Any business or organization now can add an additional revenue stream by acquiring our solution. Very soon, EV drivers will have more options and places to charge."

United Chargers Inc. has opened pre-orders today at its web site www.grizzl-e.com.

Product delivery schedule:

Stand Alone Mode platform will start deliveries in August/ September 2020



Connected Mode platform will be available in October 2020 . European deliveries will start in the beginning of Q1 2021.

About United Chargers Inc.: United Chargers Inc. is an EVSE manufacturer and software solution company based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, and was founded in 2001 by Gleb Nikiforov, a Canadian EV advocate. United Chargers Inc. recently launched the popular "Grizzl-E" Home EV chargers line at the beginning of 2020. Gleb Nikiforov also serves on the board of Electric Mobility Canada.

