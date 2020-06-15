'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC 15-Jun-2020 / 15:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on quarterly report disclosure by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC "Surgutneftegas" PJSC has disclosed the issuer's report (quarterly report) for IQ 2020. Websites used to post the text of the issuer's quarterly report: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 A copy of the issuer's report (quarterly report) is provided upon request of an interested party for a fee that shall not exceed the costs of making such copy. Date when the text of the quarterly report was published on the website: 15 June, 2020. ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: QRF TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 69749 EQS News ID: 1069963 End of Announcement EQS News Service

