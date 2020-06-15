Anzeige
Montag, 15.06.2020
15.06.2020 | 16:10
Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

Picton Property Income Ltd - Notice of Full Year Results

PR Newswire

London, June 15

15 June 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Notice of Full Year Results


Picton will announce results for the 12-month period to 31 March 2020 on Tuesday, 23 June 2020.

A webinar for analysts will be held at 9.30am on the day. If you wish to register, please email James Verstringhe as detailed below.

For further information:
James Verstringhe
Tavistock
Tel: 020 7920 3150
james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

