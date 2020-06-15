WikiSoft Corp. Brings Former Domino's Executive Onboard as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Wikisoft, Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) the "Wikipedia for business" is pleased to announce the appointment of Carsten Falk as Chief Commercial Officer and deputy CEO. Mr. Falk brings more than 12 years of experience as an executive with Domino's pizza and the Yellow page industry.

Mr. Falk has a proven track record of success winning 2 Gazelle Prizes from the leading financial newspaper in Denmark. Carsten's impressive resume also includes taking Domino's online sales from 33% to 80% within six months and being awarded twice for best global online sales by Domino's International.

When asked why he decided to join the management team of WikiSoft, Carsten remarked "I was really impressed by the extensive amount of data already collected by Wikisofts proprietary algorithm software." With the recent success of similar platforms like Linkedin and ZoomInfo we can see why Wikisoft is such an appealing opportunity for top executives.

The appointment of Mr. Falk means that CEO and founder Rasmus Refer will have assistance with the day to day decision making. This will provide Rasmus more time to focus on new technical development and build upon the strong foundation of the WikiSoft platform.

With the new executive team in place, WikiSoft intends to improve their processes, grow their team and speed up product development for the commercial market where Carsten Falk will play an instrumental role.

About WikiSoft Corporation:

WikiSoft Corp. is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, along with corporate influencers.

Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees; allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment.

In addition visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer's mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:

Rasmus Refer

rr@wikisoft.com

www.wikisoft.com

702-217-9518

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593912/WikiSoft-Corp-Brings-Former-Dominos-Executive-Onboard-as-Chief-Commercial-Officer