Engagement Overview:

With e-commerce trends such as 'same day' and 'next day' delivery becoming a new normal, businesses in the sector are increasingly expected to adjust their supply chain operations and keep up with the changing market trends. Our client, a medium-sized US e-commerce industry client, faced several predicaments in building an agile supply chain strategy to meet existing business requirements. As a result, the client was also losing ground to competitors in the market that were actively implementing new operating models supporting same-day delivery.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1 : Assess the supply chain complexities

: Assess the supply chain complexities Objective 2 : Implement vendor compliance programs

: Implement vendor compliance programs Objective 3: Make the inbound supply chain more efficient

Our Approach

The experts at Infiniti Research worked closely with the client's supply chain team to understand their supply chain complexities and develop a supply chain engagement model. Also, the experts analyzed a list of key components, including plant location and size, warehouse designs, delivery models, and warehouse efficiency models. Besides, the experts focused on maximizing space efficiency to help the client keep their inventory organized.

Business impact of the inventory management solution:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to transform the supply chain model, achieve considerable cost savings, and strengthen customer loyalty.

By leveraging Infiniti's inventory management solution, the client was also able to:

Make inbound supply chain more efficient, set up multi-distribution center operation, increase the number of picked orders per day, and reduce outbound shipping costs

Understand basic product category demand and stock up products with the highest demand

Optimize the warehouse setup, develop an inventory management framework to coordinate supplies at multiple locations, and speed up shipping processes

Streamline the supply chain structure, set up warehouse space and distribution centers in areas with highest product demand, and reduce order-to-ship timing

Identify strategies to reduce order-to-ship timing from 4 to 48 hours

Achieved annual transportation cost savings of around 25% and realized savings of over $2.3 million.

