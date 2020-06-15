VIP-Media: Looking To The Past To Create A New Future: How Latrell Goss Created A Financial Literacy Business Based Off His Difficult Past

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Latrell Goss's life has been filled with various tragedies. Growing up in Chicago was incredibly difficult for him. He was surrounded by violence and death throughout much of his early years and into his adult life. Though it was an incredibly difficult childhood, Latrell took away many lessons from those days that pushed him to become the person that he is today.

"Growing up in Chicago, you're exposed to a lot of things. The only way I knew how to become successful was to play sports or do music. I played Football in college, but being a knucklehead landed me off the team. After that, I dropped out. " Remembers Latrell.

Latrell knew he had to do something to prevent him from succumbing to the violence around him. He wanted to change his life for his family, which at the time consisted of his two daughters.

"I struggled taking care of my family, but didn't have a problem with keeping up with the JONES. I knew I had to do something different with my life. Growing up, I wasn't taught how to balance a checkbook, manage money, etc. Financial Literacy wasn't a household discussion! I was taught, 'you can't take it with you when you die.' "Exclaims Latrell.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck Latrell's family. After this, Latrell began his financial literacy business. Through this program, Latrell hopes to create healthy financial habits for numerous people. During his own childhood, Latrell was not taught the skills needed to properly manage bank accounts.

"One day my daughter Auriel had an asthma attack and I told my manager that i had to leave! She told me no. I left anyway. As I pulled up to my home at the time, the paramedics were carrying her out the home. She passed away due to an asthma attack. That day did something to me. I told myself I would never let anyone tell me what to do or how to do anything ever again!" Explains Latrell.

Latrell manages his business with the idea of helping people in mind. It is his central goal. Though having good finances was crucial to his own success, he knows that it can also change the lives of many people who have struggled in the same way that he used to.

"I understood that having excellent credit would allow me to do some things that I wanted to establish for my family. Knowing that, I was able to assist in changing someone's life. It's not about me! My mentor Anthony Jackson taught me that, 'If you help someone become prosperous, you'll become prosperous by default!' Once I realized that you have to serve the people, everything started to fall in place. The more you help, the more you'll accomplish. You have to be a servant leader! Says Latrell.

Latrell has been very successful in his newfound business, but it was not easy at first to get his family on board, particularly after the tragedy of losing his daughter. Family and friends can be very supportive, but it can be hard for them to follow along when the risks are very high.

"I've learned that people, even the ones you care about, will use their failures in life to keep you in a comfortable place in life. You have to ask yourself, 'why is it when growing up, you're told you can be anything in the world?' but when you grow up, you're told to get a job, this or that will not work, etc. Basically, killing your dreams based on someone else's fears." Comments Latrell.

Latrell thinks often about his daughter and hopes that he is making her proud every day with the new life that he has created. His next steps are to look into real estate and perhaps open up a small business to help inspire others to follow through with their own dreams.

"I know my daughter Auriel is looking down from heaven smiling and saying, 'Look at him, doing too much!' My daughter Harmony and my beautiful newborn daughter Serenity give me life. They mean the world to me! If I don't show them how a man is supposed to act and provide, who will? Cherish life and give people their roses while they're here with us!" Recommends Latrell.

If you want to learn more about Latrell, you can follow him on Instagram @latrellgoss, and you can learn more about his financial literacy services on his website leveragemyscore.com

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

202-539-7664

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593913/Looking-To-The-Past-To-Create-A-New-Future-How-Latrell-Goss-Created-A-Financial-Literacy-Business-Based-Off-His-Difficult-Past