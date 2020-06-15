PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: RusHydro has redeemed BO-P05 bonds 15-Jun-2020 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RusHydro has redeemed BO-P05 bonds PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) has redeemed on series BO-P05 bonds (identification number 4B02-05-55038-E-001P of June 09, 2017). Type, series and other identifying attributes of the issuer's bonds or other securities which have been redeemed: certificated interest-bearing nonconvertible exchange-traded bearer bonds with mandatory centralized custody, series BO-P05, placed through open subscription under the Exchange-Traded Bonds Program, identification number 4-55038-E-001P-02E dated April 9, 2015, assigned by Moscow Exchange, securities issue identification number 4B02-05-55038-E-001P dated of June 9, 2017, ISIN - RU000A0JXTQ3. Number of issuer's bonds which have been redeemed: Ten million (10,000,000) bonds. Grounds for the redemption of the issuer's bonds: maturity of Exchange-Traded Bonds. Date of redemption of the issuer's bonds: June 15, 2020. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 69754 EQS News ID: 1069999 End of Announcement EQS News Service

