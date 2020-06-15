The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Smart Electric Meter Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in smart electric meter market have undergone significant change in recent years, evolving from manually meter reading to remote and automated meter reading (smart meters). The rising wave of new technologies such as, cellular and RFID are creating significant potential for smart electric meters in applications, such as residential and commercial, and driving the demand for electric meter technologies

In smart electric meter market, radio frequency, power line communication, and cellular technologies are used for measured electricity consumption. Increasing need for efficient data monitoring systems, favorable government policies for smart meter rollout, and cost savings advantage in smart meters are creating new opportunities for various electric meter technologies.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the smart electric meter market.

The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications the global smart electric meter market by application, technology, and region.

Some of the smart electric meter companies profiled in this report include Itron, Landis+Gyr, Jiangsu Linyang, Wasion, Aclara Technologies, Schneider, Siemens, Honeywell, and Iskraemeco.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the smart electric meter market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in smart electric meter market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in smart electric meter market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in smart electric meter technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this smart electric meter market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this smart electric meter technology space?

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Smart Electric Meter Technologies

3.3: Competitive Intensity

3.4: Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1: Smart Electric Meter Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1: Radio Frequency

4.2.2: Power Line Communication

4.2.3: Cellular Technology

4.2.4: Others

4.3: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1: Residential by Technology

4.3.1.1: Radio Frequency

4.3.1.2: Power Line Communication

4.3.1.3: Cellular Technology

4.3.1.4: Others

4.3.2: Commercial by Technology

4.3.2.1: Radio Frequency

4.3.2.2: Power Line Communication

4.3.2.3: Cellular Technology

4.3.2.4: Others

4.3.3: Industrial by Technology

4.3.3.1: Radio Frequency

4.3.3.2: Power Line Communication

4.3.3.3: Cellular Technology

4.3.3.4: Others

4.3.4: Others by Technology

4.3.4.1: Radio Frequency

4.3.4.2: Power Line Communication

4.3.4.3: Cellular Technology

4.3.4.4: Others

5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1: Smart Electric Meter Market by Region

5.2: North American Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.2.1: United States Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.2.2: Canadian Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.2.3: Mexican Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.3: European Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.3.1: The United Kingdom Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.3.2: German Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.3.3: French Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.4: APAC Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.4.1: Chinese Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.4.2: Japanese Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.4.3: Indian Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.4.4: South Korean Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

5.5: ROW Smart Electric Meter Technology Market

6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Smart Electric Meter Technologies

7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Electric Meter Market by Technology Type

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Electric Meter Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Smart Electric Meter Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Smart Electric Meter Market

8.4: Disruption Potential

8.5: Strategic Analysis

8.5.1: New Product Development

8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Smart Electric Meter Market

8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Smart Electric Meter Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: Itron

9.2: Landis+Gyr

9.3: Jiangsu Linyang

9.4: Wasion

9.5: Aclara Technologies

9.6: Schneider

9.7: Siemens

9.8: Honeywell

9.9: Iskraemeco

