Medical media company to handle all logistics for group's two major symposia through 2021

MJH Life Sciences proudly announces it is now the exclusive corporate management company for the Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) 2020-2021 conferences.

"We are so honored to have been chosen to manage the Kidney Cancer Association conferences," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. "The KCA's annual meetings have been a driver of change promoting scientific advances within the kidney cancer community, and we look forward to using our platforms and resources to expand the reach, making an even bigger impact in the kidney cancer field."

MJH Life Sciences will coordinate all logistics management of KCA's 2020-2021 conferences, including marketing, hotel and logistics management, faculty recruitment, onsite management of meetings and attendee recruitment. KCA is an MJH Strategic Alliance Partner under CURE Media Group and Targeted Oncology.

The conferences are:

IKCS 2020, the 19th annual International Kidney Cancer Symposium , Nov. 6-7, 2020, in Miami, Florida.

, Nov. 6-7, 2020, in Miami, Florida. EIKCS 2021, the 15th annual European International Kidney Cancer Symposium , April 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

, April 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. IKCS 2021, the 20th annual International Kidney Cancer Symposium, November 2021 in Austin, Texas.

"We're very excited to join forces with our talented partners at MJH," said Gretchen E. Vaughan, president and CEO of the Kidney Cancer Association. "Their support will help us extend the KCA's outreach beyond the current research landscape in an effort to share both current knowledge and real-time advances with a broader group of physicians, which means better care for people everywhere who are impacted by kidney cancer."

For more information about the Kidney Cancer Association upcoming events, click here.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels, providing health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies. For more information, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

About the Kidney Cancer Association

The Kidney Cancer Association is a global community dedicated to serving and empowering patients and caregivers, and leading change through advocacy, research and education in order to be the universal leader in finding the cure for kidney cancer. Founded in 1990 by Eugene P. Schonfeld and a group of patients and doctors in Chicago, the KCA has grown into an international non-profit organization based in Houston. The KCA promotes scientific advances through two annual research symposiums and a robust grant program, participates in legislative advocacy, and seeks to be a source of education and resources for patients, caregivers and anyone affected by kidney cancer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200615005560/en/

Contacts:

MJH Life Sciences Media

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777, ext. 121

aventura@mjhlifesciences.com