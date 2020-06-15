Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.4365 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5643271 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 69784 EQS News ID: 1070101 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 10:46 ET (14:46 GMT)