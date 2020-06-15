Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TNOW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 16:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Information Technology TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 379.5739 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 148460 CODE: TNOW LN ISIN: LU0533033741 ISIN: LU0533033741 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TNOW LN Sequence No.: 69797 EQS News ID: 1070129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 10:48 ET (14:48 GMT)