Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc (SP5C LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 16:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 180.9187 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8866919 CODE: SP5C LN ISIN: LU1135865084 ISIN: LU1135865084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP5C LN Sequence No.: 69812 EQS News ID: 1070159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)