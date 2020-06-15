Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 16:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 110.5562 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7864167 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 69844 EQS News ID: 1070237 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 10:56 ET (14:56 GMT)