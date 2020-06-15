Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML ? High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 107.5294 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 728500 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 69887 EQS News ID: 1070325 End of Announcement EQS News Service

