Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.8488 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4198402 CODE: CRNL LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNL LN Sequence No.: 69888 EQS News ID: 1070329 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2020 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)