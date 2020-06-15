Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (BNKE LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 17:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX Banks (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.9938 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6739397 CODE: BNKE LN ISIN: LU1829219390 ISIN: LU1829219390 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BNKE LN Sequence No.: 69893 EQS News ID: 1070339 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2020 11:03 ET (15:03 GMT)