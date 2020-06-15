Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 17:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 14.2657 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8831764 CODE: RIOL LN ISIN: LU1900066207 ISIN: LU1900066207 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LN Sequence No.: 69904 EQS News ID: 1070363 End of Announcement EQS News Service

