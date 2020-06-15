As previously announced in Exchange Notice 62/20, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce Mini OMXS30 Futures contracts. The final go-live date, when trading will start, has now been set to August 24, 2020. The Mini OMXS30 Futures contract is a standardized futures contract but with a smaller contract notional value than the existing OMXS30 Futures contract, enabling more granular hedging possibilities and a lower entry barrier to the listed futures market in terms of capital. For further product information, see Exchange Notice 62/20. Liquidity Provider program: To support order book liquidity from the start of trading, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce a Liquidity Provider program in the form of revenue sharing running for up to 12 months. For further information on the LP program, please contact your Nasdaq representative. The attached Notice also contains information on -- Transaction fees -- Key Information Documents (KIDs). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=780671