Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSU LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 18.3264 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 205147 CODE: RUSU LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSU LN Sequence No.: 69921 EQS News ID: 1070401 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)