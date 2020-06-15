Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2020 / 17:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.1322 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32261011 CODE: ESGL LN ISIN: LU1940199711 ISIN: LU1940199711 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESGL LN Sequence No.: 69922 EQS News ID: 1070403 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 15, 2020 11:07 ET (15:07 GMT)