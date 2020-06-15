Anzeige
Montag, 15.06.2020
WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 
Berlin
15.06.20
17:45 Uhr
11,840 Euro
-0,060
-0,50 %
15.06.2020
Immunovia to Host Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia") today announced the company will host a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm CET.

The online event will feature presentations by Immunovia's Chairman, Carl Borrebaeck; CEO, Mats Grahn; Chief Commercial Officer, Laura Chirica; Senior VP Sales North America, Michael Pettigrew; and Dr Thomas King, Medical Director.

For those interested in joining this event, please rsvp by emailing the Company's investor relations team at ir@immunovia.com.

Additional details for the event will be announced closer to the event.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia
Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com
Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-to-host-virtual-investor-day-on-tuesday--june-30--2020,c3134727

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3134727/1264502.pdf

Release

© 2020 PR Newswire
