PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 17:58
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 15

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST plc (LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
All information is at 31 May 2020 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested


One
Month		Three
Months		Six
Months		 One
Year		Three
Years		Five
Years
Net asset value5.6%0.3%-7.8% 2.0%14.3%60.7%
Share price0.5%-1.4%-14.4%-5.0%17.9%69.4%
Russell 1000 Value Index5.5%-1.4%-9.4% 0.3%12.8%52.8%

Source: BlackRock

At month end
Net asset value - capital only:165.74p
Net asset value - cum income:166.99p
Share price:159.25p
Discount to cum income NAV: 4.6%
Net yield¹:5.0%
Total assets including current year revenue:£135.6m
Gearing:Nil
Options overwrite:16.7%
Ordinary shares in issue²:81,204,044
Ongoing charges³:1.1%

1 Based on four quarterly interim dividends of 2.00p per share declared on 6 August 2019 and 7 November 2019 for the year ended 31 October 2019 and on 20 March 2020 and 5 May 2020 for the year ending 31 October 2020, and based on the share price as at close of business on 31 May 2020.

² Excluding 19,157,261 ordinary shares held in treasury.

³ Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding interest as a % of average shareholders' funds for the year ended 31 October 2019.

Benchmark Sector AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
Financials24.1
Health Care18.6
Consumer Staples8.9
Information Technology8.5
Energy8.3
Communication Services7.2
Industrials6.9
Consumer Discretionary4.6
Utilities4.6
Materials1.8
Net current assets6.5
-----
100.0
=====

Country AnalysisTotal Assets (%)
United States71.4
United Kingdom5.0
Netherlands4.8
Germany4.0
France2.4
Ireland2.4
Switzerland2.1
Norway1.3
Canada0.1
Net current assets6.5
-----
100.0
=====
Ten Largest Investments
Company		Country of RiskTotal Assets (%)
Verizon CommunicationsUSA4.2
Bank of AmericaUSA3.3
CitigroupUSA3.0
AnthemUSA2.5
SanofiFrance2.4
MedtronicIreland2.4
Koninklijke PhilipsNetherlands2.2
UnileverNetherlands2.1
FirstEnergyUSA2.1
Williams CompaniesUSA2.0

Tony DeSpirito, Franco Tapia and David Zhao, representing the Investment Manager, noted:

For the one-month period ended 31 May 2020, the Company's NAV increased by 5.6% and the share price by 0.5% (all in sterling). The Company's benchmark, the Russell 1000 Value Index, returned 5.5% for the period.

The largest contributor to relative performance was stock selection in the health care sector. Notably, selection decisions in health care equipment and supplies contributed positively, as did stock selection and an overweight exposure to the health care providers and services industry. In financials, stock selection in the insurance industry and an underweight exposure to diversified financial services boosted relative returns. Other notable contributors included an underweight exposure to real estate and stock selection in the energy sector.

The largest detractor from relative performance was stock selection and allocation decisions in the information technology sector. Notably, stock selection and an underweight exposure to the semiconductors and semiconductors equipment industry weighed on relative results, as did stock selection and an overweight to information technology services. The portfolio's cash position, which averaged 8.6% for the month, also hurt relative performance amid sharp appreciation in U.S. stock prices. Other notable detractors during the period included stock selection and allocation decisions in industrials and stock selection in communication services.

The portfolio's option overwriting strategy modestly detracted from relative performance in May.

Transactions/Options

Transactions: In May, the portfolio initiated new positions in Ross Stores and PPL as well as added to existing positions in Equinor and Pioneer Natural Resources. Conversely, we exited our positions in Marathon Oil, Total SA and The Travelers Companies. We also reduced our exposure to BP during the month.

Options: As of 31 May 2020, the Company's options exposure was 16.7% and the delta of the options was 84.7.

Positioning

As of the period end, the Company's largest overweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the financials, health care and energy sectors. The Company's largest underweight positions relative to the benchmark were in the real estate, materials and utilities sectors.

Source: BlackRock. Data as of 31 May 2020.

15 June 2020

Latest information is available by typing blackrock.com/uk/brna on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

© 2020 PR Newswire
