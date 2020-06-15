Fans of English Soccer Can Score With Cloudbet's No Juice Campaign

LONDON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbet is celebrating the return of the English Premier League by guaranteeing football fans the best prices in the world.

For each of this season's remaining 92 EPL matches, the pioneering bitcoin sportsbook offers 1,000 customers odds with zero margin, essentially giving up its commission -- aka "juice" -- on these bets to guarantee customers best price and maximise their winnings.

"Just because the games will have zero fans in the stadium doesn't mean it has to be zero fun," a Cloudbet spokesman said. "The best league on the planet deserves the best odds, and it's all possible because of crypto technology."

Cloudbet has been making waves since relaunching in April following the biggest makeover in its seven-year history. While it has built a legacy as a trusted Bitcoin operator, the firm has taken a bold step toward making the new Cloudbet.com more accessible to non-crypto players with the addition of USDT betting , along with easy credit-card coin purchases.

Zero margin bets are possible thanks to the substantial cost advantage Cloudbet enjoys as a crypto sportsbook from avoiding the processing fees fiat operators face. Cloudbet has long-standing "best odds" campaigns that feature margins as low as 2% on sports including soccer, basketball, NFL and MMA, while Cloudbet casino has hundreds of slots and a live-dealer experience with all classic table games.

Zero Margins Offer:

Bets on match result, Asian handicap or total goals for each EPL match to 1,000 players per game

Players can make multiple bets per match, provided total amount of potential winnings does not exceed equivalent value of 1,000 USD Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum or USDT

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum or USDT Only available in a window that opens up to 12 hours before each match and closes when player cap has been reached, or when match commences, whichever occurs first

For all news, including window openings, follow @Cloudbet on Twitter

on Twitter Not available to players in US, UK, Hong Kong or Singapore

The Cloudbet Story

Cloudbet are proud pioneers of crypto betting. Born in 2013 with a trailblazing spirit, Cloudbet embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. With 10 million bets taken since, Cloudbet has earned a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space. We're here to raise the game.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190874/Cloudbet_Zero_Image.jpg