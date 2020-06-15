Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Steroide fürs Depot mit dieser PILZ-AKTIE!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2020 | 18:04
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 15

ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

15 JUNE 2020

Bisichi Mining PLC

Annual Report - year ended 31 December 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting - 9 July 2020.

This is to confirm that Bisichi Mining PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 9 July 2020).

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 8 June 2020.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Garrett Casey

Company Secretary

020 7415 5030
15 June 2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.