Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

15 JUNE 2020

Bisichi Mining PLC

Annual Report - year ended 31 December 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting - 9 July 2020.

This is to confirm that Bisichi Mining PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 9 July 2020).

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 8 June 2020.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Garrett Casey

Company Secretary

020 7415 5030

15 June 2020