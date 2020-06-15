MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Leverages the Next Generation of NEO Talent to Fuel Company Growth

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) is connecting with the next generation of talent for fresh ideas and new pathways to growth. Two students have joined the team with internships to support marketing and operations. This is one step the company is taking to further energize the Mace® brand and provide opportunities to young professionals in Northeast Ohio.

"Mace is a long-established brand that is experiencing an exciting new era," says Gary Medved, President and CEO. "We believe that leveraging the talent in our community is critical. We want Mace to be an exciting career destination for young professionals in our area. Equally important, we value new perspectives. We know that our business is stronger when our team is supported by new voices and fresh insights."

The company is evolving supply chain strategy with the help of Chih-Chung Yang, a Taiwanese graduate with six years' experience in procurement, planning, data analysis and Lean operations. He is currently pursuing an MBA at Case Western Reserve University, specializing in supply chain and operation management.

"My role is to develop value stream maps of the company's operations. Using these maps will allow management to identify areas of opportunity, which is critical for scaling up the company." says Yang. "It's a fascinating challenge for me. I look forward to expanding my horizons by observing and analyzing Mace's entire business process."

The marketing team is gaining new insights from Gianna Zucker, who is currently attending John Carroll University. Her focus is communications with a concentration on integrated marketing and entrepreneurship. Zucker will concentrate on enhancing Mace's digital marketing presence with new ways to explore the company's world-leading products.

"My goal is to use fresh content to spur social media engagement and gain increased brand awareness," says Zucker. "This internship offers a wide range of experiences that allow me to more fully develop ideas to enhance Mace's product positioning online. The opportunity to be actively engaging with customers via social media is very exciting and valuable."

Both Yang and Zucker are working with senior management during their internship. The company plans to offer more opportunities to students and young professionals launching their careers. Interested parties can look for opportunities on the company's LinkedIn page.

About Mace® Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense, security and surveillance under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand. MSI distributes and supports Mace® Brand products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers and installation service providers. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

