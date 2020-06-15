ABIVAX: Abivax receives € 5m non-dilutive financing from Société Générale as State Guaranteed Loan

Loan provides additional financing to the € 36m non-dilutive funding granted by Bpifrance in May 2020

Abivax's operations and ongoing clinical study programs fully financed until early 2021

Further non-dilutive financing opportunities are being evaluated

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a late stage clinical biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announces today that it has received € 5m in non-dilutive financing from Société Générale in the form of a loan guaranteed by the French state (PGE - Prêts Garantis par l'Etat).

This € 5m loan is structured with an initial maturity of 12 months at a 0.25% interest rate and an option for up to 5 years extension. This non-dilutive loan extends Abivax's cash runway into early 2021.

Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "The financing granted by Bpifrance, now complemented by Société Générale, allows Abivax to maintain the rapid development pace of our ongoing and planned clinical study programs. Patient recruitment is progressing well and according to our expectations for our clinical trials with ABX464, i.e. Phase 2b in ulcerative colitis and Phase 2a in rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for the Phase 1/2 trial with ABX196 in hepatocellular carcinoma. We will soon be treating the first patient in the COVID-19 study with ABX464, which will be conducted in Europe as well as Brazil and possibly additional countries in Latin America, where the pandemic still has not reached its peak. In parallel, Abivax is already preparing for potential marketing authorizations and global commercialization of ABX464 for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients."

Didier Blondel, Chief Financial Officer of Abivax, added: "Beyond the € 36m funding from Bpifrance, this € 5m funding from Société Générale is extending our cash resources until early 2021. In the short-term, to be able to fully execute on its corporate objectives and to maintain its current development plans and timelines, Abivax is planning to secure at least € 30m additional financing. We remain in regular discussion with a number of stakeholders to evaluate these additional financing opportunities, and we continue to focus on non-dilutive options."

About Abivax

Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma.

More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com . Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com

+41 79 367 6254

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France

DGM Conseil

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

+33 6 14 50 15 84

Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Marion Janic

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017

