Gecina (Paris:GFC) is delighted to welcome an iconic tenant from the CAC 40 to the building at 27 rue de la Ville l'Évêque in Paris' central business district (CBD) for 1,300 sq.m. The platforms will be made available at the end of august 2020 following a program of work to reposition the building in line with the best market standards.

This transaction shows significant positive reversion compared with the previous tenants, confirming the appeal of quality buildings and the good level of rental markets in the Paris Region's central sectors and Paris City in particular.

Valérie Britay, Executive Director Offices: "The signing of this lease highlights the dedication shown by Gecina's teams, in a complex health context, as well as the market's continued positive trends, particularly in the Paris Region's most central areas."

Gecina, at the heart of urban life

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 20 billion euros at end-2019. As a specialist for centrality and uses, the Group is building its business around Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a diversification division with residential assets in particular. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value and anticipate the expectations of around 100,000 customers and end users, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff, who are committed to an understated, fluid and inclusive city. To offer its customers high-quality services and support their changing needs, Gecina has launched YouFirst, its relational brand.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment, supporting all forms of disability, preserving heritage and facilitating access to housing for as many people as possible.

