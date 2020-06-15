LYPHE Group Announces Import & Distribution Agreement With Eaststone

LONDON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LYPHE Group, the UK's leading medical cannabis clinical service and distributor, announces a partnership with Eaststone Ltd covering import, distribution and other ancillary services relating to the cannabis sector in the UK.

Eaststone Ltd is one of the UK's market leaders in the supply of unlicensed medicines serving over 700 physical pharmacy locations across the UK. Based in the North West of England with an excellent reputation for service and quality, Eaststone Ltd has strong connections to a network of independent pharmacies across the country making it the ideal partner for the LYPHE Group.

LYPHE Group is currently writing over 50% of all new prescriptions for medical cannabis in the UK, has amassed distribution agreements with the leading global cultivators of medical grade cannabis and has quickly asserted itself as the market leading specialist in the UK.

Dean Friday, LYPHE Group's CEO, commented, "We are very proud to be working with the Day Lewis, Cohens and Eaststone Group. This agreement, especially the distribution capabilities that it presents, is a major breakthrough for our business and of significant strategic importance with respect to the distribution and value-adding activities that we look to provide under the agreement. The UK market is at break-out phase meaning that more and more patients are receiving the life-changing medicine to help them treat chronic and debilitating medical conditions."

About LYPHE Group

LYPHE Group has developed a patient-access and distribution ecosystem which has laid the foundations for the medical cannabis industry in the UK, positioning the company as the standout leader in country's rapidly expanding medical cannabis market.

