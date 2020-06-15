TAG, Inc. Expands Pricing and Contracting Services for US Health Systems

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / TAG, Inc., formerly The Audit Group, expands its pricing and contracting review services by hiring key personnel to lead SpendSuite, its latest pricing and contracting tool collection.

TAG continues to lead the Procure-to-Pay and Recovery Audit industries in item pricing, contracting, and pharmacy reviews. TAG has over 30+ years of providing the healthcare industry with specialized pricing reviews led by Sunshine Prograis, Director of Operations, whom continues to identify areas for enhancement and innovation within this line of business.

"Contract and Pricing review has always been one of our top capabilities. That is why we make a concerted effort to review our processes and make continuous improvements in our capabilities to remain the leader in this space. We are bringing on new talent to expand our skill sets, enhance our review, and grow our analysis," says Prograis.

Pricing and Contract Team Leadership

Director of Contract Analysis

Ms. Carey Herold joined TAG as the Director of Contract Analysis, bringing over 25 years of experience in recovery auditing. Herold enriches our healthcare-centric team of analysts by bringing knowledge from outside of the industry with her experiences at Cotiviti, PRGX, and Apex Analytix. She received several awards as a top performer, including an innovation award for her success in the research and development of new audit concepts and recovery areas.

Herold's expertise lies in the areas of accounts payable, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, analysis, and contract compliance. She has recovered tens of millions of dollars for her clients and has prevented hundreds of millions in erroneous overpayments by identifying internal control deficiencies and recommending process improvements.

Manager of Contract Analysis

The latest addition to our pricing and contract review team brought Mr. Jon Clement onboard as the Manager of Contract Analysis. Clement brings 26 years of auditing experience to TAG, including seven years of auditing with the IRS and HUD. He and his teams have recovered over $100,000,000 in lost revenue.

Throughout Clement's career, he assisted in the development of audit programs reviewing duplicate payments, freight, and supplier allowance. While creating and deploying new programs, he also identified new claim types through his expertise in supplier contracts, client guidelines, and accounting system controls.

Announcing SpendSuite

Our expanded team, led by Herold and Clement, has enhanced our pricing and contracting capabilities. Along with new talent, TAG introduces its SpendSuite, a collection of tools and services developed to ease the burden of pricing and contracting review for its analysts and clients. TAG's SpendSuite includes:

Item Savings Review

Contract Enhancement

Item Master Cleanse

Contract Capture

SpendSuite generates savings opportunities by pinpointing pricing anomalies and variances while identifying available contracts to take advantage of for further savings. TAG acts as an extension of healthcare systems' supply chain and accounts payable (AP) teams to take on the time-consuming tasks necessary to monitor current and available contracts while consistently reviewing pricing.

About Us

TAG, Inc., formerly The Audit Group, focuses on optimizing healthcare's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) processes. Starting with a comprehensive analysis of their client's procurement, invoicing, and payment data, TAG's analysts recover funds, discover trends, identify risk, and work with our clients to pinpoint root causes that stem from processes, people, and tools.

They then take the information and insight gained from analyzing data to create customized process-improvement road maps that increase efficiencies by addressing the unique needs of each healthcare system.

TAG is committed to advancing how healthcare P2P systems operate and Go Beyond Recovery in order to make that a reality. That's the TAG difference.

