Meldung gemäß SIX Adhoc Publizität Art. 53 KR



Baar (pta035/15.06.2020/20:30) - Due to the current special circumstances in connection with the corona virus, the board of directors of New Value AG has decided to postpone the Annual General Assembly of New Value AG, earlier planned to take place on July 10th, 2020 to a later date.



The new date will be communicated in due course.



(Ende)



Aussender: NEW VALUE AG Adresse: Zugerstrasse 8a, 6340 Baar Land: Schweiz Ansprechpartner: Bernd Pfister Tel.: +41 43 344 38 38 E-Mail: pfister@newvalue.ch Website: www.newvalue.ch



ISIN(s): CH0010819867 (Aktie) Börsen: Kotierter Markt in SIX Swiss Exchange



Quelle: http://adhoc.pressetext.com/news/1592245800294



© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext.adhoc. Archiv: http://adhoc.pressetext.com . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300. (END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 15, 2020 14:30 ET (18:30 GMT)





NEW VALUE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de