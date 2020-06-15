Droit Adds Chief Commercial Officer, Jamie Khurshid

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Droit, the New York and London based technology firm at the forefront of computational law, announces the appointment of Jamie Khurshid as Chief Commercial Officer.

Reporting to Satya Pemmaraju, Founder and CEO, Jamie joins the Droit executive team to lead the firm's commercial activities. Based in London with global responsibility, Mr. Khurshid will play a pivotal role in Droit's strategy to substantially enhance revenue, strategic partnerships, client relationships and brand awareness.

"We are excited to welcome Jamie to Droit," said Satya Pemmaraju. "Our continuing expansion demands exceptional commercial vision and leadership. Jamie's creativity and passion for innovation, his deep focus on client experience and sophisticated understanding of the financial services ecosystem will drive Droit's overall commercial growth with skill and energy."

Mr. Khurshid was CEO of Boat Services Ltd and instrumental in creating the Tradecho APA in partnership with LSE Group. Prior stints at Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and RBS involved him in multiple initiatives in financial services infrastructure and consortia such as Project Turquoise.

Khurshid commented, "With my professional life spanning global capital markets, FinTech, insurance, regulation, digital assets and start-ups, the next phase of my career was not obvious. Until I met Droit. The platform vividly and powerfully advances intelligent digitisation of transactional infrastructures. It is a big idea in live production. That is quite rare. To influence the outcome and the future as part of the extraordinary culture and product core to the Droit brand is incredibly exciting and an honour."

About Droit

Droit is a New York and London based firm at the forefront of computational law and regulation within finance and other domains.

Founded in late 2012, Droit counts many of the largest financial institutions on the globe as its clients. Its award winning, patented, platform ADEPT has been in live production since February 2014, processing tens of millions of inquiries a day, deciding in real-time which interactions are legally permissible across the globe. ADEPT is used by institutions to evaluate, with sub-millisecond latency, the full regulatory implications of any given interaction within their transactional infrastructure.

For more information visit droit.tech. To schedule a demo or obtain more information about Droit's products, please contact sales@droit.tech