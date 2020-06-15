Kinnevik's board of directors proposes a SEK 1.9 billion extraordinary cash distribution to its shareholders

Further to the announcement of the results of the accelerated bookbuild of shares in Zalando SE ("Zalando"), Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to propose an extraordinary cash distribution of SEK 7.00per share, equivalent to SEK 1.9bn in aggregate. Kinnevik's Board of Directors intends to propose the distribution to an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders to be held no later than during August 2020.



With the divestment of a 4.4 percent shareholding in Zalando, Kinnevik's balance sheet is strengthened with some SEK 6.8bn in gross proceeds from the transaction. Accordingly, Kinnevik's Board of Directors has resolved to propose an extraordinary cash distribution of SEK 7.00 per share, equivalent to SEK 1.9bn in aggregate, to an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders.

Kinnevik's CEO, Georgi Ganev, commented:

"With the sell-down in Zalando, we have significantly strengthened our financial position, enabling us to capitalize on upcoming opportunities within the high-performers of our younger growth portfolio. By proposing a SEK 1.9bn extraordinary dividend, we ensure we remain lean and financially disciplined, and that we honor our commitment to our shareholder remuneration policy."

The complete proposal, including the terms for the extraordinary cash distribution, will be set out in the upcoming notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held no later than during August 2020.

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 22.15 CET on 15 June 2020.

