Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 15 juin/June 2020) 12 Exploration Inc. has requalified for listing following a fundamental change review.

The name and symbol will not change.

Listing and disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

12 Exploration Inc. is led by a team with extensive mineral exploration expertise and a track record of discoveries and exits in South America and globally. Through its subsidiary, 79North (www.79north.ca), 12 Exploration Inc. holds an indirect interest in mineral concessions in northern Suriname (formerly Dutch Guiana), and aims to become the premier junior exploration company in this underexplored district of the prolific Guiana Shield. 12 Exploration Inc.'s growing portfolio of high-quality targets which have not undergone modern exploration or drilling have a long history of artisanal mining and are strategically located within close proximity to modern gold mines operated by major mining companies.

_________________________________

12 Exploration Inc. s'est requalifiée pour l'inscription à la suite d'un examen des changements fondamentaux.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Les documents de cotation et de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

12 Exploration Inc. est dirigée par une équipe possédant une vaste expertise en exploration minière et un historique de découvertes et de sorties en Amérique du Sud et dans le monde. Par le biais de sa filiale 79North (www.79north.ca), 12 Exploration Inc. détient une participation indirecte dans des concessions minières dans le nord du Suriname (anciennement Guyane néerlandaise) et vise à devenir la première société d'exploration junior dans ce district sous-exploré de la prolifique Guyane. Bouclier. 12 Le portefeuille croissant d'objectifs de haute qualité de Exploration Inc. qui n'ont pas fait l'objet d'exploration ou de forage modernes ont une longue histoire d'exploitation artisanale et sont stratégiquement situés à proximité des mines d'or modernes exploitées par les grandes sociétés minières.

Issuer/Émetteur: 12 Exploration Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TWLV Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 85 878 941 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 51 444 990 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 901173 10 4 ISIN : CA 9011731044 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 16 juin/June 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 30 novembre/November Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TWLV. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com