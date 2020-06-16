Spot Blue International Property: New Iconic Development is Approved in Birmingham B1, UK Postcode

When Finished, the 24 Storey Building Will Feature a Total of 226 Flats

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2020 / The founders of Spot Blue International Property are pleased to announce that a city-centre building which would rise to 24 storeys and include 226 apartments has been given approval by Birmingham City Council at a remote meeting on Thursday 4 June.

Land on the corner of Summer Hill Road and Goodman Street in Birmingham has been set aside for the proposal which would feature 226 flats in total.

A council document published ahead of the meeting said: "The BDP encourages residential development in the city centre where it provides well-designed high quality living environments.

"Greater Ickneild is changing and the proposed development would help its further regeneration, providing much needed housing and a large investment on this area.

"It signals a confidence in the area, as a location for residential development, an aspiration that the city is supportive of.

"The justification for a tall building in this location is accepted, the design is to a good standard and subject to safeguarding conditions the scheme would provide a high standard of residential accommodation.

"Furthermore the public benefits of the scheme outweigh the less than substantial harm caused to the setting of nearby heritage assets."

A document submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant added: "This development will create valuable new housing stock in an area of known demand which is close to local retail and other amenity facilities, local employment centres and transport links.

"The building is comfortable within its context, adopting some of the historic principles from the existing street patterns as well as considering the contemporary surroundings, relating well to the adjacent buildings.

"In addition to this, there is a focus on high-quality design and materials which will contribute to the street scene and make this a striking addition to the townscape improving the general quality of the built environment in the area."

Just launched to the sales market, this development comprises of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with prices from 199,995 Pounds for 1 bedroom to 449,995 Pounds for duplex penthouses.

