Thales' secure solution enables connectivity and contactless services in Samsung's Galaxy S20 series.

The single-chip combines an embedded secure element (eSE) and an embedded SIM (eSIM) that enables high performance contactless services and a fully digitalized mobile connectivity experience for highly compact smartphones, smartwatches and tablets.

Supported certified applications could include secure payments, transit checking and Digital ID.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 will be the first and only device on the market to feature Thales' technological breakthrough1 the world's first smartphones featuring a secure single-chip solution to support both mobile connectivity and trusted contactless services. The use of this innovative connected eSE offers new possibilities for the next generation of consumer devices that pack a wide range of NFC2 services including secure payments or transport ticketing.

Growing rapidly in popularity, the eSIM enables effortless remote access to connectivity. Users can manage their mobile subscriptions without having to fit or replace SIM cards. Galaxy S20 users will be able to enjoy seamless mobile connectivity and contactless applications such as payments, transit ticketing and digital ID (including mobile passports and mobile driver licenses) in compliance with the relevant industrial specifications (GSMA, payment and transit organisations). This all-in-one connected eSE also saves further valuable space in smartphones, smartwatches and tablets.

"At Samsung, we're constantly striving to provide consumers with the most advanced technology that will enable new and exciting experiences that people can trust. We're excited to partner with Thales to offer Galaxy S20 users a unique solution that will offer seamless connectivity and robust security. The Galaxy S20 boasts the highest level of data protection and encryption with Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level (CC EAL) 6+ certification. This demands greater component miniaturization while maintaining an advanced level of security, ably demonstrated by Thales' single-chip integration of eSE and eSIM."

Daniel Ahn, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Security Team, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.

"Continuing eSIM integration by the world's leading smartphone brands, alongside the launch of next-generation devices such as the Samsung S20 range, will move eSIM-compliant smartphone shipments from 143 million in 2019 to in excess of 509 million in 2024."

Phil Sealy, Research Director, Digital Security research, ABI Research

"This partnership reflects Samsung's deep trust in Thales, a world leader in eSIM technology and related subscription management services Cutting the number of separate components needed within such devices also streamlines inventory and manufacturing processes, boosting productivity and profitability. Thales is uniquely placed in terms of its relationships with key service providers for contactless applications, including banks, mobile operators, automotive makers, transport providers and governments."

Emmanuel Unguran, Thales Senior Vice President for Mobile Connectivity Solutions

1 Availability may vary across markets and models.

2 NFC (Near Field Communication) is a standardized wireless communication technology allowing for data exchange between devices that are a few centimetres distant (up to 5 cm). NFC embedded secure element shipments are expected to reach 473 million units among mobile devices by 2024.Source: ABI Research March 2020.

