Dienstag, 16.06.2020
PR Newswire
16.06.2020 | 08:03
Financial Times Ranks SKEMA's Finance Programme 3rd Worldwide

PARIS, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times has just published its worldwide ranking of finance programmes.

SKEMA's MSc Financial Markets & Investments programme students hosted at the Nasdaq in New York City.

SKEMA Business School, with its MSc Financial Markets and Investments ("pre-experience") programme taught at its Paris, Sophia Antipolis and Raleigh (USA) campuses, gained 1 position and ranked third worldwide among the 55 selected international schools and universities.

In terms of overall satisfaction of graduates, SKEMA moved up to the second place on the world podium with a score of 9.71 out of 10.

The programme stands out particularly in the criteria of its graduates' career progress ("Alumni career progress") and the programme's international exposure and research ("International experience & research").

Alumni Career Progress:

  • SKEMA ranked second, owing to the objectives achieved by its graduates, tying with HEC Paris.
  • In the school's ability to support the career of its students, SKEMA ranks third.

International Experience & Research:

  • In the criteria of the international exposure of students throughout the programme ("International Course Experience"), SKEMA has been ranked second in the "International Experience & Research" category.

"Our third place is a testament to the success of our graduates, the added value of our programme on the international scene and the continued support of our professors to our students until they enter the job market. With French schools grabbing the Top 5 spots, France has once again demonstrated the excellence of its Grandes Ecoles in terms of financial training," asserted Alice Guilhon, dean of SKEMA.

Taught in English in Paris, Sophia Antipolis and Raleigh (United States), SKEMA's MSc Financial Markets & Investments programme gives students solid practical expertise in global financial markets. They work in a Bloomberg terminal-equipped trading room connected to global stock exchanges, allowing them to better understand the correlation between geopolitics, the economy and the financial markets.

The programme taught in Raleigh also delivers the CFA Institute's American certificate, a highly sought-after skill by international recruiters.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931024/SKEMA_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191038/SKEMA_NewYork.jpg

SKEMA Logo
© 2020 PR Newswire
