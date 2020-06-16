The procedures to secure income tax deductions, value-added tax exclusions, customs duty exemptions, and accelerated depreciation rates for renewable projects has been shortened to 45 days.From pv magazine LatAm With the approval of Decree 829 of 2020 (Decreto 829 de 2020), the government of Colombia is facilitating access to tax incentives defined in Law 1715 of 2014 by making the Energy Mining Planning Unit (UPME) the only entity that is allowed to determine which renewable energy projects are ??entitled to such fiscal benefits. The time required to obtain approvals for the fiscal incentives ...

