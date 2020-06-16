World High Life PLC Announces Love Hemp Appoints New Scientific Advisors

World High Life Grants Options to Consultants and Directors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2020 / World High Life Plc (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, London-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited ("Love Hemp"), sees Dr. Amanda McKinney, MD and Dr. Andrea Holmes, Ph.D. join the brand's Scientific Advisory Board led by Dr. Sepe Sehati.

The scientific advisory board appointments bolster Love Hemp's focus on the continued development of proprietary, industry leading formulations to address specific health and wellness needs.

Scientific Advisory Board Announcement Highlights:

Dr. Amanda McKinney, Associate Dean of the School of Integrative Learning and the Division of Health Sciences at Doane University, Nebraska

Dr. McKinney is certified in Herbal and Cannabinoid Medicine

Dr. Andrea Holmes, Professor of Chemistry and the Director of Cannabis Studies at Doane University, Nebraska

Dr. Holmes is a co-founder and Chief Growth Officer of Precision Plant Molecules in Denver, CO, a premier hemp extraction company

Together, Dr. McKinney and Dr. Holmes join Dr. Sepe Sehati to form Love Hemp's Scientific Advisory Board with a focus on the development of trusted, effective, and innovative industry leading products

Tony Calamita, CEO at Love Hemp says: "With their extensive knowledge of the CBD industry, Amanda and Andrea will be invaluable additions to the business. With their distinct approach to health and wellness, backed by both medical experience and scientific research, we look forward to bringing the benefits of CBD and all of its constituents to consumers who are looking for solutions and plant-based remedies that are bespoke and personal."

Dr. Andrea Holmes adds: "We believe that Love Hemp is a brand with products of highest quality containing natural and carefully sourced ingredients, and we are excited to work with Love Hemp's innovative thinkers and leadership to push the boundaries of an industry that has endless opportunities. We are very much aligned with their open-mindedness and the focus and emphasis they place on specific consumer demographics, particularly when developing new products that are addressing specific health and wellness needs. We are excited to work with the Love Hemp team and drive the market in the EU and North America in the future to new frontiers of plant based natural product supplements, that are uniquely formulated with purpose and based on the scientific and medicinal research literature."

Dr. Amanda McKinney, Associate Dean of the School of Integrative Learning and the Division of Health Sciences at Doane University in Nebraska, is a triple board-certified physician in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Lifestyle Medicine, and is also certified in Herbal and Cannabinoid Medicine. Dr. McKinney founded the Institute for Human and Planetary Health at Doane University in Crete, Nebraska, to improve both human and planetary health by harnessing the power of plants, grown sustainably, for both medicine and food as a way to prevent and reverse disease.

Dr. Andrea Holmes, Professor of Chemistry and the Director of Cannabis Studies at Doane University, is one of the co-founders and the Chief Growth Officer of Precision Plant Molecules in Denver Colorado, a premier hemp extraction company that is focused on minor cannabinoids that are now rapidly embraced by CBD companies in this emerging market. Dr. Holmes is a national and international expert in cannabis chemistry, testing, processing, and the cannabis industry in general. She has given local, national, and international lectures, radio and television broadcasts, podcasts, and webinars on these subjects. She has published articles on cannabis education, terpenes, the endocannabinoid system, major and minor cannabinoids, extraction methods, niche markets including using CBD for the pet industry, personalised and bespoke cannabis-based applications and unique topics that involve the rapidly emerging CBD industry.

Grant of Options

World High Life announces that the Board has granted options ("Share Options") over an aggregate of 3,300,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain directors and consultants of Love Hemp, including options over 950,000 Ordinary Shares to each of Tony Calamita and Thomas Rowland, the founders of Love Hemp.

The Share Options all have an exercise price of 12.8p per share and may be exercised at any time six months after the date of grant and not later than the fifth anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tony Calamita 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life PLC b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1p each GB00BK26FQ62 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Grant of options over 950,000 ordinary shares with an exercise price of 12.8p per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 15.06.2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Thomas Rowland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name World High Life PLC b) LEI 213800ERYVHIGFSPMM75 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1p each GB00BK26FQ62 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Grant of options over 950,000 ordinary shares with an exercise price of 12.8p per share d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 15.06.2020 f) Place of the transaction AQSE Growth Market (AQSE)



Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

